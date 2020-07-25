Chronos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.9% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

COST traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.78. 1,415,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $331.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.73.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.