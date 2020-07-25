Chronos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.5% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded down $7.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $570.62. 421,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,777. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $592.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $554.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.03. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,434 shares of company stock valued at $33,578,065 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.