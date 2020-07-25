CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Holdings Trimmed by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of CIT Group worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIT. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

CIT Group stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $19.06. 1,615,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,904. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

