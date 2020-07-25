Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,548 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 553.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,052 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,970,000. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.67. 16,190,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,375,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.