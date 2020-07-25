Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 59,756 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. 21,835,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,226,654. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Nomura lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

