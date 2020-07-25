Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

CPSS stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.81.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.