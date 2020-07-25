Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Waste Management by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut their price target on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.28. 1,217,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.