Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 32.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 33.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Zoetis by 8.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,403. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $147.09. The company has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.