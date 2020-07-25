Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 352 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $101,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,000.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,235.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,398. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $204.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

