Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.21. 1,299,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,573. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

