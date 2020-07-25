Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 972 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.85. 12,057,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,253,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.