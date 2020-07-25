Covenant Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 96,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,883,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,510,000 after acquiring an additional 112,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.38. 1,296,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,735. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $420.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $24,843,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

