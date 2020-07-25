Covenant Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

Oracle stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,889,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,446,250. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

