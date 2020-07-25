Covenant Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,223,000 after buying an additional 539,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 406.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,198,000 after buying an additional 156,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 338.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,742,000 after buying an additional 119,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,709 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.04, for a total transaction of $2,381,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,228,845.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total value of $1,507,682.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,915,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,682 shares of company stock valued at $122,400,319 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN traded down $21.37 on Friday, hitting $608.94. 1,198,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,587. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $619.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Benchmark initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $568.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

