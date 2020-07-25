Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.6% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 228,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 64,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.79. 2,380,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,861. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.26 and a 200 day moving average of $283.33. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

