Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Masimo comprises 0.7% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 272.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Masimo by 91.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.46. 407,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.92. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $258.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.12.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $161,590.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.33.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.