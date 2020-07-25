Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,811,221,000 after buying an additional 175,609 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,807,000 after buying an additional 277,804 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.42.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,815.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,036 shares of company stock valued at $83,872,019. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX traded down $5.97 on Friday, reaching $278.49. 1,827,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,807. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.60. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

