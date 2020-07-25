Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $689,000 Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $6,139,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COR traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $124.63. The stock had a trading volume of 338,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,997. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $128.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.77.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.18.

In other CoreSite Realty news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,620,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $310,365,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $875,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,691.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,633,083 shares of company stock valued at $561,094,645. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

