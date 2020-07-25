Covenant Asset Management LLC Invests $2.88 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000. DexCom makes up approximately 0.6% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DexCom by 18.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in DexCom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 22,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in DexCom by 128.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 2,962.5% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $421.75. 627,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 265.25 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.28 and a fifty-two week high of $446.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Cowen raised their price objective on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.86.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total value of $2,067,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total value of $161,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,762 shares of company stock worth $23,612,752. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

