Covenant Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.06.

NYSE:APD traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.52. 1,021,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,681. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.83 and its 200-day moving average is $233.67. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $299.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.