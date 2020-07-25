Covenant Asset Management LLC Makes New $422,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,280,000. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,027,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,111. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.56. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

