Covenant Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. Atlassian accounts for about 0.5% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Atlassian by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Atlassian by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,587. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.02. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.71.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.