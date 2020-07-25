Covenant Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,650 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Best Buy by 97.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 256,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 126,827 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.99. 2,130,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,327. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.