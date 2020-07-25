Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 137 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,179,000 after buying an additional 1,422,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,537,000 after buying an additional 894,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,446,000 after buying an additional 45,973 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after buying an additional 347,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.10. 231,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.33 and its 200-day moving average is $223.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $283.39.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $1,975,521.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,932.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Cowen decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

