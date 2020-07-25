Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 479 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.57. 1,260,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

