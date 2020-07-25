Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 627 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,292 shares of company stock worth $1,736,970. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.70. 609,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.53. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

