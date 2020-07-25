Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after buying an additional 133,475 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.49. 2,432,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,804. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.08. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.