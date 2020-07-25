Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.7% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after buying an additional 2,021,774 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after buying an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after buying an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,238,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,894,000 after buying an additional 608,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average of $151.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

