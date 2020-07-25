Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 2,127 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 2.5% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Qorvo by 32.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $6.23 on Friday, reaching $111.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,674. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.93.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $112,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,935 shares in the company, valued at $556,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,640,461.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,446 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.