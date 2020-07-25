Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 2,484 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its position in Pfizer by 37.7% during the second quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 73,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its position in Pfizer by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 47,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,361,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 8.0% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 64,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 31,295,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,207,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $209.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

