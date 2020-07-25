Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,691,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,061 shares in the company, valued at $41,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,742 shares of company stock worth $10,708,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Argus upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.84.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

