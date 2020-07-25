Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 623 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 133,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.63. 5,074,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,799. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

