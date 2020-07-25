Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after purchasing an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,629,000 after purchasing an additional 407,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,465,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.57.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.23. 279,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,662. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $372.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total transaction of $3,840,097.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

