Creative Planning Has $23.71 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.24. 752,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,856,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

