Credit Suisse Group Increases Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $112.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.75.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,702,000 after buying an additional 140,343 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,376,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,254,000 after purchasing an additional 113,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

