Credit Suisse Group Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $202.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.26.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $176.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,970. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.