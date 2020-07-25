Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,500. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

