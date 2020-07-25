Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.94. 409,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,423. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average is $110.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

