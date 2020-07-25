Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $509,327,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,648 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,855,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,543,000 after buying an additional 963,319 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $45,046,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,891,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $65.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,837. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

