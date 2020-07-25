Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 1,400 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.43.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.98 on Friday, hitting $306.92. 2,484,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $308.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,125,284,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

