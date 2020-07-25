Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 185 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.26. 1,110,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,990. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.