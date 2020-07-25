Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 565 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,843,600. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.38. 1,323,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $420.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

