Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,966,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,342. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

