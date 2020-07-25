Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals comprises about 1.7% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,015,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,117,000 after buying an additional 188,508 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.06.

APD stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.52. 1,021,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,681. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.67. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

