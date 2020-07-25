Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Corning by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 101,923 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 479,204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 23.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 98,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,539,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,496. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

