Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 128.9% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 95,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 53,648 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 167,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.35. 2,462,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,833. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

