Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $159.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.68 and a 200-day moving average of $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

