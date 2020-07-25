Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Dell by 122.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dell by 47.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dell by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.80. 1,280,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. Dell’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $3,887,288.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,017.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 671,625 shares of company stock worth $37,010,037. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.35.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

