Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,119,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,110,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,833,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,261,000 after purchasing an additional 153,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,803,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.86. 1,299,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $294.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

