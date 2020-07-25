Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 92,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 98.0% in the second quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 20,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

